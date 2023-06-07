Tim McGraw + Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Shuts Down a Comment on Her Ozempic Use

Gracie McGraw — the oldest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters — is refusing to be shamed by a social media commenter who called attention to her Ozempic usage after a recent Instagram post.

Late last month, Gracie hopped on the social media platform to post a pair of black-and-white bikini shots, writing the tongue-in-cheek caption, "It's a gorgeous day for narcissism!"

"And Ozempic!" one Instagram user quipped back in a comment.

According the FDA website, Ozempic is a drug that is approved to treat glycemic control and promote weight loss by lowering blood sugar levels. It is often proscribed to treat Type 2 diabetes, but it can also be proscribed for other conditions — in Gracie's case, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS.)

Gracie has been vocal about the fact that she took Ozempic in the past, a fact of which she reminded the commenter in her reply.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out," she writes back. "No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Gracie told fans about her PCOS diagnosis in March 2022. "To get the correct diagnosis you would need 2 out of the 5 characteristics of PCOS and I had 4," she explained at the time.

"During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may [have] been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older," Gracie continued.

In that post, she specifies that she was proscribed Qysmia (another drug proscribed for weight loss) and Ozempic, and states that although Ozempic is often proscribed to patients with Type 2 diabetes, she is not diabetic herself, so is not able to answer questions about the experience of taking it as a diabetic.

In that original post, Gracie also made sure to mention the mental health component behind her diagnosis. "I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand [in] hand," she continued.

"Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard!! It's a long road but we can get through it," Gracie concluded.