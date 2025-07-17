Authorities have shared a chilling update in the double homicide of an American Idol music supervisor and her husband.

According to ABC 7, Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas DeLuca, were dead for four days before their bodies were discovered.

The longtime couple, both 70, were found shot to death in their Encino, Calif., home on Sunday, July 14, after police responded to a welfare check.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred on Thursday, July 11 — meaning their bodies remained inside the home unnoticed for nearly half a week.

How It Allegedly Happened

Surveillance video from inside the residence captured the suspect, 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, jumping a fence and entering through an unlocked sliding glass door.

Read More: Country Stars Who’ve Been Shot — No. 6 Changed Everything!

Roughly 30 minutes later, the couple returned home, and the tragic murders occurred.

“There was a confrontation that ensued, which resulted in the victims receiving multiple gunshot wounds and succumbing to those injuries,” LAPD Lt. Guy Golan shared in a briefing.

Investigators later discovered a handgun in Boodarian's home.

“We believe it’s the murder weapon, but pending forensic analysis, we’re not ready to say so yet,” Golan added.

A Troubling History

According to People, Boodarian has a documented history of violence and mental health concerns.

Read More: ‘American Idol’ Star Alex Miller’s Drummer Killed in Shooting

In 2023, he was charged with battery and exhibiting a deadly weapon, but those charges were later dismissed after he was deemed mentally incompetent.

He also faced accusations of threatening his stepfather and assaulting his mother and sister.

Robin’s Legacy

Kaye worked on American Idol from its 2002 debut through 2023, helping shape the show’s musical identity for more than two decades.

Though she remained behind the scenes, her work left a lasting impact on contestants, coaches, and fans.

In addition to American Idol, she contributed to Lip Sync Battle and multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.