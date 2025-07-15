A longtime American Idol music supervisor was found dead alongside her husband in what police are investigating as a double homicide in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, authorities conducted a welfare check at a home in Encino, Calif., on Monday (July 14), where they discovered the bodies of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas DeLuca.

The couple were found in separate rooms, both with gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

As of now, police have not named any suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Neighbors told KTLA there had been an attempted break-in at the home just days earlier, on Thursday (July 10).

Read More: ‘American Idol’ Star Alex Miller’s Drummer Killed in Shooting

"My renter saw someone hopping the fence back on Thursday and she called 911," neighbor Amee Faggen told the outlet. "But we [haven’t] heard anything since then, so we have no idea if it’s even related or not."

The Encino property had previously gained attention online as the former home of rapper Juice WRLD, who died in 2019.

Remembering a Behind-the-Scenes Force

Kaye worked on American Idol from its debut season in 2002 through 2023, playing a key role in shaping the show’s musical identity over more than two decades.

Though she remained behind the scenes, her influence was felt by contestants, coaches, and fans alike.

Read More: ‘American Idol': Doug Kiker’s Cause of Death Revealed

An Idol spokesperson told People, "We’re devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband Tom’s passing."

"Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever, and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time," they continued.

She also worked on Lip Sync Battle and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.