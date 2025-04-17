Doug Kiker's friends and family now know how the popular American Idol singer died.

"The singing garbage man" — as the show tabbed him — was hospitalized in early March and died several days later.

Doug Kiker, 32, became famous after singing Rascal Flatts' "Bless the Broken Road" on American Idol in 2020.

His backstory was a big part of his audition episode. He talked about singing from the back of his garbage truck and learned how to warm up from Ryan Seacrest.

At the time of his audition, he had two kids with his fiancée, Valerie Cook.

The Denver, Colo. Medical Examiner determined that Kiker died of an accidental drug overdose.

Specifically, according to TMZ, a combination of opioids in addition to recent cocaine use is what killed him. Fentanyl, methadone and amphetamines were all found in his system.

This syncs with what the person who found him unresponsive on the streets of Denver said during a 911 call.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker," shared his sister Angela on Facebook on March 12. "He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! Your [sic] singing with the Angel's [sic] now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw [sic] this very difficult time."

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money to help cover his funeral costs and to help his family. However, the fundraiser was ended with just over $6,000 raised.

Kiker's biggest stage was probably the American Idol finale, during which Just Sam won. He was invited back and continued to sing afterward. Kiker slipped away from social media in mid-2022 after a series of posts that spotlighted new music and performances.

