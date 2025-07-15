Double Homicide Update: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of ‘American Idol’ Music Supervisor and Husband

Longtime American Idol music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, musician Thomas DeLuca, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Monday (July 14).

Authorities are investigating the case as a double homicide.

According to People, 22-year-old Raymon Boodarian of Encino has been arrested in connection with the killings.

Police believe the couple walked in on the suspect during a break-in, leading to a deadly confrontation. Officials say there is currently no known connection between the victims and Boodarian.

Read More: ‘American Idol': Doug Kiker’s Cause of Death Revealed

A welfare check led officers to the couple’s Encino, Calif., residence, where DeLuca was discovered in the bathroom and Kaye in the pantry — both with gunshot wounds to the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neighbors told KTLA there was an attempted break-in at the property just days prior. “My renter saw someone hopping the fence back on Thursday and she called 911,” neighbor Amee Faggen shared. “But we haven’t heard anything since then, so we have no idea if it’s even related or not.”

The Encino home had previously gained attention as the former residence of rapper Juice WRLD, who died in 2019.

Read More: ‘American Idol’ Star Alex Miller’s Drummer Killed in Shooting

Kaye worked on American Idol from its 2002 debut through 2023, helping shape the show’s musical identity over more than two decades.

Though she remained behind the scenes, her work left a lasting impact on contestants, vocal coaches, and fans.

In addition to American Idol, Kaye also contributed to Lip Sync Battle and multiple Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.