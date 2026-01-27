The moment police arrived to arrest former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore came with an unexpected — and eerily fitting — soundtrack.

According to dash cam footage obtained by The Detroit News, Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats” was playing on the radio inside the responding officer’s cruiser as it pulled into The Well Church parking lot in Saline, Mich., on Dec. 10, 2025.

The radio appeared to be tuned to a local country station — but given the circumstances, the timing was impossible to ignore.

Earlier that day, Moore, 39, had been fired from his position after an internal investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member.

Just hours later, he was arrested after allegedly breaking into that same staff member’s apartment and threatening to harm her and himself.

A Scandal, an Arrest — and a Country Soundtrack

Police bodycam footage — heavily redacted — shows Moore being “completely compliant” during the arrest. Officers found him sitting alone in his vehicle outside the church.

As they approached, Underwood’s fiery 2006 hit — a revenge anthem about a woman destroying her cheating partner’s truck — played through the cruiser’s speakers.

The coincidence was just that — a coincidence. But given the allegations Moore was facing, the irony didn’t go unnoticed.

The Charges and What Comes Next

Moore was formally charged with:

Third-degree felony home invasion

Misdemeanor stalking in a domestic relationship

Misdemeanor breaking and entering

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Moore was released on $25,000 bond, ordered to wear a GPS monitor, and told to have no contact with the staff member involved.

He has admitted to having an affair, but denies any physical violence.

Moore and his wife, Kelli, have been married since 2015. They share three young daughters: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie.

The next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17, with a probable cause conference on March 19.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or dial 988 for 24/7 support.