Carrie Underwood surprised fans with one casual moment during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: She’s not hitting the road in 2026.

“No! Nah,” she replied with a laugh when asked about touring plans.

It was lighthearted — but still notable, considering how full Underwood’s schedule has been for the better part of a decade.

Why She’s Stepping Back

After years of award shows, Las Vegas residencies, long tours, and reality TV tapings, Underwood is finally taking a breath — and according to Star, her family is grateful for the pause.

Read More: Carrie Underwood Nearly Walked Away From the Song That Changed Everything

“She’s totally drained right now, both physically and emotionally,” a source tells the outlet. “She’s been going nonstop for years, and this year, she’s just ready to slow down, refocus, and reconnect with the people who matter most.”

That includes her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher, and their two young sons: Isaiah (9) and Jacob (7).

Fisher, 45, has “been a rock” through her demanding schedule, but the source says he’s excited to spend more everyday moments with his wife again.

“Their farm is like a little piece of heaven,” the insider adds. “But she rarely gets to enjoy it. That’s going to change.”

Home Comes First

Instead of stadium crowds and backstage routines, Underwood’s 2026 may include early mornings, gardening, and time spent tending animals with her family.

“She’s longing to recharge her batteries and reassess what’s most important right now — and for Carrie, that starts with home.”

Read More: 20 Country Songs You Won’t Believe Turn 20 In 2026

While she still has a handful of one-off performances and festival appearances on the books, this marks the first real break in her touring life in years.

The timing makes sense, too: With no new album since Denim & Rhinestones (2022), there’s less pressure to hit the road.

And while fans might miss seeing her on tour, they’ll likely agree — Carrie Underwood’s earned some time to rest, reset, and just be mom for a while.