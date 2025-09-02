Carrie Underwood decided to take some extra moose meat she had laying around the house and make gamey stews out of it.

The superstar — who's headed back to the table as an American Idol judge next spring — shared photos from her kitchen with fans via Instagram Stories over Labor Day Weekend.

It seems she spent her free time cooking, canning, roasting and posting.

"Future Carrie will thank me, been canning up a storm," she writes with the first photo, which shows a lot of preserved food in jars:

Now that she's prepped these stews, she and her family will be all set with food on hand, should they need it.

... Which brings us to the moose meat.

"Cleaning out the freezer, had some large moose roasts, made some stew!" the "All-American Girl" singer explains over a jar of a dark brown liquid.

Underwood is married to Canadian hockey star Mike Fisher, who's also an avid hunter — it's quite likely the moose meat came from his adventures in the woods.

If moose meat stew is your thing, this is right up your alley.

Underwood didn't stop there: She canned multiple flavors of moose stew, including a Mongolian version, which she plans to put over rice for a hearty family meal.

But when Underwood ran out of moose meat while prepping, she didn't fret — she simply went back to the freezer for some deer meat, or venison, and proceeded to make stew out of that, as well.

Outside of music, Underwood's biggest pastime is growing and harvesting her family's food from their property in Tennessee.

She has shown off her melons a few times, as well as herbs and tomatoes.

