Did Carrie Underwood Just Grow the World’s Largest Tomato in Her Backyard? [Picture]
Did Carrie Underwood just grow the world's largest tomato in her backyard?
The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer hopped on her Instagram to show her millions of followers a tomato that she harvested that is literally as big as her head.
Underwood's tomato weighed in at 2.6 lbs. It's not clear what she'll use it for.
The star has shown us over and over again that she has a golden voice and a green thumb — fruits and vegetables she grows in her backyard are the real deal, and she loves to show them off.
In the past Underwood has shown off her huge melons, homegrown limes and herbs. She even grows her own loofahs for her family to use in the bath and shower.
When she's off work from judging American Idol or not performing shows like her recent Reflection Vegas residency, which ended in spring 2025, she's in the garden.
The country star also looks after a full farm of animals, including sheep.
How Big Was the World's Largest Tomato?
In reality, Underwood's two-pounder can't compete with the actual largest tomato ever grown.
According to Guinness World Records, that trophy goes to Del and Julie Faust of Stillwater, Minnesota, who grew an 11.65 lb., 32.5 in. (by circumference) tomato in 2022.
How Long Has Carrie Underwood Been a Judge on American Idol?
The "Southbound" singer became a judge on American Idol starting with Season 23, which premiered in the spring of 2025.
This is extra wild, because she was a contestant and winner of the same show twenty years ago this year.
It is still up in the air whether or not she will return for Season 24.
What Did Carrie Underwood Do Before Winning American Idol?
The Oklahoma-born Underwood comes by her green thumb honestly, having grown up in a small town in rural Oklahoma.
Before she was famous, she worked a few odd jobs while in high school and college, one being a gas station attendant.
She was just 21 years old when she won the reality show.
