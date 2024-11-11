Carrie Underwood Is Now Growing Something Holey in Her Garden
Carrie Underwood is so very proud of her green thumb. The country star is a few years into her home gardening adventure, and she's grown just about everything, from limes, to herbs and even berries.
Now, she's moved onto something inedible: Loofahs.
Did you even know that loofah sponges grow from the ground? They start out looking like cucumbers. How in the world did Underwood go from this:
To this?!
Let's hop on the big yellow fellow and head back to class for a moment. What actually is a loofah? A quick Google search provides the lesson of the day:
"Loofahs are the fully developed fruit of the Luffa aegyptiaca and Luffa acutangula plants, which are native to Southeast Asia. They are related to cucumbers, watermelons, and squash."
Loofahs aren't the easiest thing to grow, either — Underwood could have chosen any other fruit or vegetable and it would have been a simpler process.
But perhaps since she's mastered that, it was time for something new. While most of us would stop by our local big box store's bathroom item aisle to scoop up a new loofah, the "Jesus, Take The Wheel" singer goes above and beyond and grows her own for her family.
