Carrie Underwood continues to surprise us with her talents. Not only can she belt out a tune, she has an excellent green thumb, as well!

So far this year, Underwood has shown off her amazing melons and her ability to grow herbs in her garden.

Now, the "Good Girl" singer is growing more of the green stuff — limes!

Via Instagram Stories, Underwood showed fans her freshly-picked limes, right from her garden.

These limes don't look like a normal lime you would find at your local grocery store. These limes look like they were grown with great care, because they were.

Underwood has her own greenhouse at her Tennessee home, where she can control the environment and grow amazing fruits and vegetables with color and surely a taste that pops.

It's not unusual for Underwood to spend her off time in her backyard, whether she is hanging out with her goats or finding mushrooms on a walk, she seems to always be out and about doing things you would think she would pay someone to do.

Underwood just released her much-anticipated collaboration with Cody Johnson, "I'm Gonna Love You."

Her residency in Las Vegas at Resorts World doesn't pick back up until 2025, so we're likely to see more of her green thumb shining through until then.

