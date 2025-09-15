Reba McEntire Shares How Brandon Blackstock’s Kids Are Coping With His Death

Reba McEntire shared a heartfelt update on how her late stepson Brandon Blackstock’s children are healing after his death.

On Sunday (Sept. 14), on the 2025 Emmy Awards red carpet, the country legend opened up about how Brandon’s kids — including the two he shares with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson — are doing in the wake of his passing.

“We miss him. We miss him every minute,” McEntire, 70, told Entertainment Tonight.

The "I'm a Survivor" singer continued, “The kids are doing well, they're all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time. We know God's got this."

Remembering Brandon Blackstock

Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after a private, three-year battle with cancer. He was 48.

He was the father of four children: River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9, with Clarkson, and Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, with ex-wife Melissa Ashworth.

Following his death, McEntire shared a personal tribute on Instagram, writing:

“His struggle is over and he is in eternal peace in God’s presence. There is no one else like him, and I’m thankful for the time we had together."

She added, "His legacy and laughter will be carried on through his family. Rest in peace, cowboy.”

A Family Still Leaning on Each Other

McEntire also showed support for her son Shelby, who called Brandon “an irreplaceable part of our family — funny, bright, and full of life.”

She responded to Shelby’s message with: “Very well said, Shelby. Yes, we will miss him so much,” followed by a string of heartfelt emojis.

Though Blackstock's passing has left a deep void, McEntire says his children — especially River and Remy — are finding strength in each other.

The update came on the same night the country icon confirmed her engagement to longtime love Rex Linn.

It was a bittersweet moment of joy for a star who continues to carry both love and loss with grace.

“One day at a time,” she said — and as always, trusting that “God’s got this.”