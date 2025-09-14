Reba McEntire + Rex Linn Engaged After Nearly 30 Years of Friendship

Reba McEntire and longtime love Rex Linn are getting married!

The couple’s engagement was confirmed after an E! News reporter referred to them as fiancés on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday (Sept. 14).

A rep for the country legend later confirmed the happy news to People.

McEntire, 70, and Linn, 68, have been dating since 2020 — but their connection goes back much further, all the way to the early '90s.

From Co-Stars to Soulmates

The "Fancy" singer and Linn first met in 1991 while filming The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, a TV movie starring Kenny Rogers.

At the time, they were just co-stars — but that early friendship planted a seed.

Decades later, they reconnected during a difficult chapter in the country icon’s life.

“In 2020, when Mama got sick, he called me,” McEntire shared during a 2021 appearance on Today.

Read More: 38 Famous Songs Every Country Fan Should Know by Heart

“We'd gotten to see each other before because we're both on Young Sheldon," she continued. "So starting in March of 2020, we just kept talking and visiting and finally got together… and we've been pretty much inseparable ever since."

Partners On and Off Screen

Now, the newly engaged couple star alongside each other in NBC’s Happy’s Place, where McEntire plays Bobbie McAllister, the tough-yet-tender owner of a Tennessee bar she inherits from her father.

Linn plays Emmett, her longtime friend and right-hand man.

Off-screen, Linn has called working with McEntire “a dream come true.”

“We are best friends. We wanna cross the finish line with each other in a relationship,” he told WBIR Channel 10.

Will Emmett + Bobbie Get Together, Too?

Fans hoping for their TV counterparts to take the next step might not be out of luck.

In a behind-the-scenes tease for Season 2, Linn playfully suggested the show could mirror real life.

“There’s rumors that maybe Emmett and Bobbie get together,” he said. “We don’t know that for a fact… but it would be great for Bobbie if she was with Emmett. I mean, that’s how I look at it.”

When Does 'Happy’s Place' Season 2 Premiere?

Happy’s Place returns to NBC on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT.

In the meantime, fans can celebrate a real-life love story that’s been three decades in the making — and a country icon who continues to live (and love) on her own terms.