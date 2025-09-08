Reba McEntire’s ‘Happy’s Place’ Adds Major Star Power for Season 2

Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place is packing in some major star power for its upcoming season.

The NBC sitcom will welcome several TV icons as guest stars when Season 2 premieres on Nov. 7.

Christopher Lloyd, Carol Kane + Cheri Oteri Stop By

Among the highlights: Back to the Future’s Christopher Lloyd, Taxi and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Carol Kane, and Saturday Night Live alum Cheri Oteri will all appear in the new season.

According to EW, Oteri will guest star as Monica, a no-nonsense health inspector who doesn’t cut corners — which could spell trouble when she shows up at Happy’s Place.

Meanwhile, Lloyd and Kane will reunite onscreen as husband and wife.

Lloyd’s Clive loses his phone at the bar and comes back to retrieve it, while Kane’s Theresa is described as a free spirit chasing justice, excitement … and her husband.

Will Reba and Rex Linn’s Characters Get Together?

Fans who were hoping to see McEntire’s Bobbie and Rex Linn’s Emmett move beyond friendship in Season 1 were left hanging, as the finale hinted at romance but stopped short of making it official.

Now there may be hope. In a behind-the-scenes video teasing Season 2, Linn dropped some playful hints.

“There’s rumors that maybe Emmett and Bobbie get together. We don’t know that for a fact,” he said as McEntire looked on from the background.

“But it would be great for Bobbie if she was with Emmett," Linn added. "I mean, that’s how I look at it.”

What Is 'Happy’s Place' About?

McEntire stars as Bobbie McAllister, who inherits her father’s Tennessee bar, “Happy’s Place.”

She soon discovers she has a half-sister, Isabella (Belissa Escobedo), with whom she must share ownership.

Much of the comedy stems from their personality clashes and cultural differences. Linn plays Emmett, the bar’s short-order cook.

The series debuted in October 2024 and was picked up for a full season the following month.

When Does Season 2 Premiere?

Happy’s Place Season 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 8 PM ET/PT on NBC.