Chances to see Reba McEntire live in concert are few and far between in 2026. In fact, she's got just one upcoming show listed on her tour calendar.

That date isn't a regular concert. It'll provide fans a chance to see McEntire in a more intimate, face-to-face setting than her usual arena format. You can also enter to win tickets for free instead of going the traditional ticket-purchasing route.

The catch? You've gotta live in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma or Texas in order to score your free seats.

How to Attend Reba McEntire's Only Concert Scheduled For 2026

McEntire is planning a one-night-only show on April 9 at her restaurant and bar, Reba's Place, located in Atoka, Okla.

With a dining area that accommodates up to 250 people, according to McEntire's website, this show will be an unusually intimate fan experience for an artist who typically plays much larger stages.

Read More: Reba McEntire is Opening Her Own Restaurant + Venue in Oklahoma

Fans can enter to win their seats for the show here, but the contest is only open to residents of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

In her announcement post, McEntire also said that fans can show up the day of the show and enter to win their tickets in person. If they don't get in that way, they can still watch the show, as the city will livestream the whole event on a big screen outdoors behind Reba's Place.

Why Isn't Reba McEntire Touring in 2026?

McEntire's played a few one-off shows in 2026. Most recently, she appeared as part of a March 22 Grand Ole Opry benefit to raise funding and awareness for breast cancer research. McEntire also performed at the Grammys early this year, and took the stage during Suzy Bogguss' Grand Ole Opry induction.

But so far, the singer hasn't announced a full tour.

That might simply because she doesn't currently have a new album to promote. Or she might be taking a break from touring after a modest schedule of arena and casino performances in 2025.

The singer also has a busy schedule of TV work in 2026.

What TV Show Is Reba McEntire Working On in 2026?

McEntire's NBC sitcom Happy's Place was recently renewed for a third season, meaning that she'll be busy on set for much of the year.

Read More: Here's What the Stars of Reba Are Doing Now

McEntire recently wrapped her fourth (non-consecutive) season of coaching The Voice for Season 28. That season concluded in mid-December 2025.

Is Reba McEntire Getting Married in 2026?

Probably not, though it's possible.

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McEntire has been engaged to actor Rex Linn — who's also her Happy's Place co-star — since late 2024.

Read More: Reba McEntire + Rex Linn's Wedding Will Be Non-Traditional

They're currently in the midst of wedding planning, though in February, McEntire said that they were pushing back the ceremony after Linn was cast in a role in the sports comedy show Stick.