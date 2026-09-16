10 Best Reba McEntire Songs Cover Every Emotion

The best Reba McEntire songs run the listener through the full gamut of human emotions.

McEntire has had hits with uptempo barnburners, heartbreaking ballads and just about everything in between.

Starting off with her early days in the '70s as a rodeo-performer-turned-country singer, this Country Music Hall of Famer has been steadily assembling a catalog of hits that few other artists can rival.

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What Are Reba McEntire's Best Songs?

With 24 No. 1 country hits to her name, McEntire has seen the top of the charts more times than any other woman in country music history, with the exception of Dolly Parton.

You'll find plenty of those hits on our list of McEntire's biggest career-defining songs, but the singer's discography also shows that there's more to her career than just radio success.

Some of these songs, for example, might've only been mild radio hits, but they've gone on to become audience favorites that are staples in her live show.

McEntire's career also proves that she's got staying power through the decades. The newest song on this list was released in 2023.

From sobering ballads like "She Thinks His Name Was John" to fan-favorite singalongs like "Why Haven't I Heard From You," McEntire's discography proves that vocally, she can do it all.

A visit to a Reba show, or a listen through her catalog, will make you cry, laugh, dance and sing your heart out.