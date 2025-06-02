Here Are All of the No. 1 Country Songs From 1995

1995 was a golden year for country music hits. Can you believe that fans got Alan Jackson's "Gone Country," Tim McGraw's "I Like it, I Love It" and George Strait's "Check Yes or No" all in the same 12-month span?

Hot young upshots co-mingled on the country charts with veteran recording artists. Some acts got their first-ever No. 1 hit — and in a couple of cases, it would be their last, too.

Another artist who scored a chart-topping song this year would go on to miss the top spot on the country charts for another 23 years, only to finally return to No. 1 in 2018 thanks to a duet with Kenny Chesney. Can you guess who it was?

Read More: The 33 Biggest Country Hits of 1993

In 1995, the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart started off strong with Joe Diffie's "Pickup Man," and it concluded in December with "That's as Close as I'll Get to Loving You," a now-relatively under the radar hit from Aaron Tippin.

Twenty-seven more country songs filled in the weeks in between. With 52 weeks in the year, that's a relatively small number of songs to top the charts. But some songs have longer stays at No. 1 than others, and especially in 1995, there were some country singles that claimed long stays on top.

Strait's "Check Yes or No" clocked four consecutive weeks late in the year, and John Michael Montgomery's "I Can Love You Like That" returned to the No. 1 spot for a second time after being dethroned by Brooks & Dunn's "Little Miss Honky Tonk" for one week.

But the longest-running hit of 1995 stayed on top of the chart for a whopping five straight weeks. Can you guess which song it was? Read through the list below to find out.