In 1993, country fans were still getting to enjoy the artists of the '80s in their heyday, but they were also being introduced to fresh-faced new stars.

Toby Keith and Clay Walker both released chart-topping debut singles, kicking off careers that would go on to dominate the decade and beyond.

Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, Mark Chesnutt and Sammy Kershaw were a few more who delivered stand-out singles from the year, sending songs to radio that would go on to be all-time fan favorites from the artists' discographies and from country music as a whole. Ballads, story songs, earworms and party tracks were all among the list of No. 1 country hits from that year.

Even though the No. 1 spot was split across dozens of artists over the course of 1993, there were a few that held the top spot more often than others.

Alan Jackson holds the title of longest-running No. 1. In the summer of '93, he spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the chart with a hit that's still arguably one of the definitive country music warm weather songs.

But the title for most No. 1 hits with different songs went to a different artist — and actually, for much of the year, there was something of a three-way tie. Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and Tracy Lawrence were all frequent fliers at the top of the charts, each notching three different No. 1 hits over the course of the year.

Right under the wire in December, one of them managed to log one more chart-topper, earning four No. 1s in 1993.