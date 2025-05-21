The 33 Biggest Country Hits of 1993
In 1993, country fans were still getting to enjoy the artists of the '80s in their heyday, but they were also being introduced to fresh-faced new stars.
Toby Keith and Clay Walker both released chart-topping debut singles, kicking off careers that would go on to dominate the decade and beyond.
Reba McEntire, Patty Loveless, Mark Chesnutt and Sammy Kershaw were a few more who delivered stand-out singles from the year, sending songs to radio that would go on to be all-time fan favorites from the artists' discographies and from country music as a whole. Ballads, story songs, earworms and party tracks were all among the list of No. 1 country hits from that year.
Even though the No. 1 spot was split across dozens of artists over the course of 1993, there were a few that held the top spot more often than others.
Alan Jackson holds the title of longest-running No. 1. In the summer of '93, he spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the chart with a hit that's still arguably one of the definitive country music warm weather songs.
But the title for most No. 1 hits with different songs went to a different artist — and actually, for much of the year, there was something of a three-way tie. Vince Gill, Garth Brooks and Tracy Lawrence were all frequent fliers at the top of the charts, each notching three different No. 1 hits over the course of the year.
Right under the wire in December, one of them managed to log one more chart-topper, earning four No. 1s in 1993.
Every No. 1 Hit Country Song From 1993
