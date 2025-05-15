Reba McEntire Says Boyfriend Rex Linn Is a ‘Stickler’ About This One Thing

Reba McEntire works hard, but when it comes to acting, her boyfriend, Rex Linn, might work just a teeny bit harder.

During a visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers, the country star revealed that her man is a bit of a stickler when it comes to being prepared to film their sitcom, Happy's Place.

"He does," McEntire responds when asked who takes rehearsals more seriously. "Rex is a stickler on rehearsals."

"So we'll wake up. Every morning we have "Coffee Camp," and so I'll go get the coffee, and he's got a script. I'm like, 'Can we have coffee first?'" she explains.

"'Gotta get to rehearsing right now!'" she jokes, imitating Linn and how he rushes her to jump right in.

Last October, Linn shared with People that the couple are "running lines constantly" for the NBC sitcom, and based on what McEntire says, it sounds like he likes it that way.

Happy's Place has been renewed for a second season at NBC, so for now, Coffee Camp will have to remain a boot camp of sorts to make sure they're ready for filming.

But that's not to say McEntire isn't devoted to the project. — in fact, Linn has praised her work ethic in the past, calling her a great white shark. The two have a lot of fun working together and will often wink at one another in between takes.

What Have Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Acted in Together?

McEntire and Linn have worked on quite a few projects together over the years. Their first film was actually their meet cute — they were both in the 1991 film The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw.

It would be several years before the two were reunited both professionally and romantically. Since striking up a relationship, McEntire and Linn have worked alongside one another in the Lifetime movie The Hammer, ABC's Big Sky and now Happy's Place.

In addition to working with her boyfriend, McEntire has reunited with her Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, who is a regular on Happy's Place. Working with her and many of the production members from her previous show has been "magic" for the singer — magic she never thought she'd get again.

"If you get one really good sitcom that lasts for six season, you think, 'Man, I've got the golden ring. That'll be it. Probably never do it again, because that's magic in a bottle,'" McEntire told People earlier this month.

"We got it again and we realize it."

A premiere date for Season 2 of Happy's Place has not been set, but it's likely to return to NBC this fall in its normal Friday night slot.