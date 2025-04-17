The Darkest + Most Uplifting Songs in Country Music

Country music has a little something for everyone, no matter what mood you're in or what position you find yourself in the world. Feeling low? There's a country song for that. Feeling on top of the world? Country music has your soundtrack for that, too.

The darkest songs in country music oftentimes center around grief, heartbreak and the inevitability of death. Those are the great, overarching themes of living, and they're also the great themes of some of the darkest songs in country music, from legends including George Jones, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers and more.

Nobody can really explain why listening to a dark song when you're already down can be such a balm, but there's no denying that sometimes the darkest songs in country music are exactly what you need when you're at your lowest point.

But country music has plenty of uplifting songs, too, that can either be the soundtrack to a great day, or help pull you of the hole on days when you're not feeling your best.

Look for classic songs from Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn and more on the list of country music's most uplifting songs, along with titles from many, many more top country artists.

Scroll through the pictures below to see country music's darkest and most uplifting songs.

