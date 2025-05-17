Fans Are Freaking Out Over Reba McEntire Meeting Terminator Arnold Schwarzenegger

With all the famous people Reba McEntire has come across in her long career, it's a little surprising she hasn't crossed paths with Arnold Schwarzenegger. Until now.

The country singer shared a photo with the legendary actor from her recent trip to New York City.

McEntire was in town for an NBC get-together called an Upfront. The event is a meeting of the minds and a chance for the company to showcase the products they have lined up for the next big programming season.

It's unclear if Schwarzeneggar was in town for the same event or if they crossed paths elsewhere.

"A redhead and a robot walk into a bar..." the country veteran writes in the caption. "Loved getting to meet @schwarzenegger while I was in NYC for the NBC Upfronts this week. Thanks for visiting with us!"

Fans Love Reba McEntire's Photo With Arnold Schwarzenegger

Both McEntire and Schwarzenegger fans have been commenting on the photo and sharing their excitement for a meeting between the two.

"Cool! How lucky for him," lynn_avery_21 writes.

"Rockstars!!" gregnfoster types, while dvorahkramer adds, "Gracious souls unite!"

"'A redhead and a robot walk into a bar' now that's the start of a fun story," christina_ski23 adds.

"Legends both of you," adnersongorham chimes in. "Awesome picture."

Others shared their approval with emojis including hearts, clapping hands, 100s, flames and more.

The NBC Upfronts highlighted the upcoming 2025-26 programming including sports, television shows and movies and even movies that are slated to hit theaters or stream on Peacock.

McEntire has two projects that will be airing on NBC this fall. Season 2 of McEntire's sitcom Happy's Place is on the schedule, as well as her return the reality singing competition The Voice as a coach for season 28. Premiere dates for both shows have yet to be announced.

