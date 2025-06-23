Ella Langley finally got to meet her idol, Reba McEntire, but it didn't go as she always dreamt it would.

Langley, a five-time ACM winner, was a guest on Taste of Country Nights recently and detailed her encounter with McEntire, which happened backstage at the ACM Awards earlier this year.

Asked if she got to meet McEntire and how it went, Langley giggled, recalling the moment her team warned her that the host of the show was in the same room they were in.

"They leaned over to me and said, 'Prepare yourself. It's Reba,'" she says.

"I couldn't move anymore, and she walked right past me and I just looked at her and I was gonna let her keep walking, but I couldn't."

Get our free mobile app

The "You Look Like You Love Me" singer says she shouted out, "'Reba, Reba — uh, Miss Reba!'"

The iconic redhead turned around and said her name — her full name, Ella Langley — before Langley could even introduce herself.

"She knew who I was before I could introduce myself, and I was just stunned. All I could get out was, 'I love you, I love you.'"

Langley admits, "That was a cool moment. That was nuts."

She went on to have a heck of a night at the ACM Awards, picking up five awards out of her eight total nominations, and she totally rocked a "Kerosene" performance with Miranda Lambert.

Langley has headlining dates on her Still Hungover Tour this summer, in addition to scattered shows with Riley Green and Morgan Wallen.

What Happened To the Cast of 'Reba'? See the cast of Reba McEntire's TV show Reba, then and now with updates on where each of the primary actors ended up.

2024 update: Several producers and at least two stars are teaming up for a new NBC sitcom called Happy's Place in 2024. McEntire is the star of the show. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes