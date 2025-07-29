When Does ‘The Voice’ Return? Season 28 Premiere Date Announced

The Voice is returning to NBC this fall, and Reba McEntire will be there.

This means that the country singer will be on NBC at least twice weekly, as her TV show Happy's Place resumes this November.

Here's what you need to know about Season 28 of the hit reality TV show.

When Does The Voice Return? Season 28 Premiere Date

The new season of The Voice will resume on Sept. 22 at 8PM ET. That means the show will maintain the Monday night slot it has held for years.

While big changes are on the horizon for The Voice (more on that in a few), Season 28 will be business as usual with four coaches, battle rounds, knockout rounds and live shows until a winner is decided.

Which Coaches Are Returning to The Voice?

For the fall 2025 Season 28 of The Voice, McEntire will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Michael Bublé.

Horan and McEntire overlapped in Season 24. The country singer was on the panel with Snoop and Bublé for Season 26. This will be her fourth season coaching on The Voice. She won once with Asher HaVon in Season 25.

Big Changes Coming to The Voice

Season 29 of The Voice (in 2026) will see big changes.

It’s being labeled the Battle of Champions, as three winning coaches return to face off. Look for Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend to duke it out.

There will be no fourth chair next spring.

Beyond that, it gets confusing. The various rounds of The Voice have always been hard to follow, but this time coaches will be able get a “super steal” and will be able to bring back artists from previous teams for an in-season all-star competition judged by CeeLo Green.

A new voting block of superfans and Voice alumni will help shape the finals. Honestly, it’s a lot to understand and we don’t, but Collider broke it down nice and neat if you’d like to try.