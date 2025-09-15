Lainey Wilson + Vince Gill’s Tearjerking Emmys Tribute Stops the Show [WATCH]

Lainey Wilson and Vince Gill brought country soul to the 2025 Emmy Awards.

On Sunday (Sept. 14), the country powerhouses joined forces to honor the lives the television world lost over the past year.

Their moving duet of Gill’s classic “Go Rest High on That Mountain” during the show’s annual In Memoriam segment brought stillness and reverence to an otherwise glitzy evening.

A Tribute That Hit Home

Wilson and Gill stood center stage, trading verses and harmonizing on the chorus of the now 30-year-old song, which Gill originally wrote in the wake of personal tragedy.

Behind them, screens displayed the names and images of performers and creatives who passed away this year — including Ozzy Osbourne, Maggie Smith, David Lynch, Valerie Mahaffey, Julian McMahon, John Amos, Loni Anderson, Michelle Trachtenberg, George Wendt, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and more.

It was one of the night’s most poignant moments — a quiet reminder of the lives that shaped the small screen.

The Song’s New Chapter

Originally released in 1995, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” earned two Grammy Awards and has become a country staple at funerals and memorial tributes.

Gill wrote the song after losing his close friend, Keith Whitley, in 1989, and his brother, Bob Gill, in 1993.

But Sunday’s Emmy performance featured something new: a third verse never included on the original recording — one Gill first debuted live in 2019, and now officially released on a new version of the song this week.

“You’re safely home in the arms of Jesus / Eternal life my brother’s found / The day will come I know I’ll see him / In that sacred place, on that holy ground,” Gill sang.

A Rare Country Moment at the Emmys

Country performances are rare at the Emmys, making this duet even more meaningful.

With Wilson’s signature warmth and Gill’s personal connection to the song, their voices brought depth and comfort to the televised tribute.

The performance was part of a night hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.

As country fans know, “Go Rest High on That Mountain” has always had the power to bring peace — and on Sunday, it reached a whole new audience, closing the moment with heart and harmony.