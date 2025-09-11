Lainey Wilson + Vince Gill Teaming Up for Powerful Emmys Tribute — Their Song Might Break You

The Emmys are having a country moment — and pulling at heartstrings in the process.

Lainey Wilson and country legend Vince Gill will join forces for a special performance during the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards, taking part in the annual In Memoriam tribute.

It’s a pairing that promises to be one of the night’s most moving moments, especially given the timeless ballad they’ll be performing — a song that has brought comfort to country fans for decades.

A Country Farewell at the Emmys

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will stream on Paramount+.

Comedian Nate Bargatze — who’s also nominated this year — will host the ceremony, which annually honors excellence in American primetime television.

While country performances are rare at the Emmys, this year’s In Memoriam segment will be anchored by two of the genre’s most beloved voices.

Gill will lead the tribute with one of his most iconic songs, and Wilson will join him onstage for a moving duet.

The song? “Go Rest High on That Mountain” — Gill’s '90s ballad written after the death of his brother — has long been a staple at funerals, tributes, and memorial services.

The performance will honor notable entertainers the industry lost over the past year.

'Yellowstone' + Taylor Sheridan Shows Snubbed Again

Though country music will have a moment at the Emmys, country-adjacent television was once again shut out.

Taylor Sheridan’s slate of dramas — including Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, Lioness, Landman and Mayor of Kingstown — failed to land nominations in any major category, despite strong performances, massive viewership, and significant awards campaigning.

A handful of below-the-line nods did trickle in (Tulsa King for stunts, 1923 for costumes and production design), but high-profile stars like Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and Billy Bob Thornton were left out — again.

Sheridan's shows continue to dominate both culturally and commercially, but when it comes to Emmy recognition, the uphill battle continues.

