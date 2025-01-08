25 Sad Country Songs From the Past 25 Years

Who says classic country heartbreak is a thing of the long-ago past?

While legends like Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline set the standard for sad songs, modern country music has more than held up its end of the bargain.

If anything, the lyrics have gotten more specific and vivid with time.

On this list, you'll find songs spanning from 2000 to 2025. Here, you'll find some songs that have already become the genre's new classics, like Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' "Whiskey Lullaby." You'll also find deeper album cuts from acts like The Highwomen and Ashley McBryde, which might not be songs that every country fan knows the words to, but they're every bit as searing as better-known heartbreak hits.

Read on for a recap of Taste of Country's favorite sad songs to come out since 2000. Some years earned two or three entries on this list, while we skipped over some.

And though there's no sad song that stands out from 2025 yet — the year's still young! — we did include one ballad that came out on New Year's Eve, and is already making a splash on the country charts and with fans.