These Are the Happiest + Saddest Songs in Country Music

Country music is music that's aimed at the heart, and it covers a wide range of emotions for all occasions, whether you're happy or sad.

Read on to discover the happiest and saddest songs in country music.

The Happiest Songs in Country Music

There are plenty of happy, upbeat, feel-good songs in country music. From party songs to songs about just getting together with friends and loved ones, the happiest country songs are there for you when you feel like smiling and singing along — or even when you don't, but you wish you did.

Look for songs from Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Sam Hunt and more among country music's happiest songs.

The Saddest Songs in Country Music

Yes, country music can be an important part of a good time, but let's face it, the genre is at its best when it's consoling us after a loss.

Be it a romantic breakup, the loss of a loved one or just grappling with merely getting through all of life's obstacles, the saddest songs in country music are always right there for fans when they need them most.

Garth Brooks, Craig Morgan, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill and more are among the artists with the saddest country songs, which we'll see in the gallery below.

There are even some artists who appear in both the saddest and the happiest songs in country music. Look for Luke Bryan and Brad Paisley on both lists as you scroll your way through the songs below, and click on any track to hear the actual song.

