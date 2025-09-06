Kelly Clarkson Looks Ahead, Finds Strength in Work After Family Tragedy

Kelly Clarkson’s second half of the year is busy — not just for its own sake, but for its role in bringing routine and relief to a grim season.

Since the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, last month, the pop-turned-country star is dedicated to providing stability for her kids, River and Remington.

According to Star, the return of her talk show and production of Season 29 of The Voice will help her move beyond the sadness of her ex’s passing.

“Kelly is looking forward to going back to work, if anything, just to clear things from her mind,” the source said.

The insider continued, “Having a sense of routine and being in a busy environment will do her good, or at least she hopes so.”

Brandon Blackstock’s Death

Blackstock died on Aug. 7 after a three-year battle with melanoma. He was 48.

His death certificate also lists seizures as a contributing factor and notes his passing as natural causes.

He had two children with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, and welcomed River and Remington during his marriage to Clarkson, whom he wed in 2013. The couple finalized their divorce in 2022.

Talk Show Return

The Kelly Clarkson Show officially returns on Monday, Sept. 29, following its summer hiatus.

Production on Season 7 begins the week of Sept. 8 and will open by honoring the heroes who rescued campers during the devastating floods in Texas earlier this summer.

The new season will also feature appearances from A-listers including Julia Roberts, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Back in Her Red Chair

The OG Idol winner is also set to return as a coach on The Voice for its 29th season.

She’ll join John Legend and Adam Levine in a revamped format called The Voice: Battle of Champions, which for the first time features a panel made entirely of past winners.

The “Keeping Score” singer last appeared on the competition series during its 23rd season.

Looking Ahead

Her Las Vegas residency will resume next summer — a commitment she’s approaching with caution as she adjusts to life on a tighter schedule.

“Kelly’s just going to watch and wait and see how it plays over weeks and months and then make a determination of how sustainable it is for the long term,” the insider said.

The source continued, “She’s fine with assuming that it’s something she’s well-equipped to manage — but only time will tell.”

A New Daily Plan — and a New Era

Clarkson isn’t leaping headfirst. For now, she’s focusing on the biggest parts of her life: her kids, her work, and creating stability in a year of change.

“The strength and bravery that she has shown is nothing short of heroic,” the source added.

The next chapter of her life may not look exactly like she pictured it — but it’s hers to define.