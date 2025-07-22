Season 29 of The Voice is shaping up to be a game-changer — and Kelly Clarkson is leading the charge.

NBC just announced The Voice: Battle of Champions, premiering in spring 2026, with an all-star trio of coaches: Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine. All three are past winners, and all three are hungry to win again.

For Clarkson — who last coached in Season 23 — this marks a triumphant return after sitting out Seasons 24 through 28.

Her comeback also coincides with the biggest format shake-up the NBC singing competition has seen in years.

Kelly Clarkson Returns to 'The Voice' for Season 29 — With a New Twist That Changes Everything

What’s Different for 'The Voice: Battle of Champions?'

Season 29 is cranking up the competitive edge with bold new twists designed to raise the stakes for both coaches and contestants.

Triple Turn Challenge:

During the Blind Auditions, Clarkson, Legend and Levine will go head-to-head to see who can land the most three-chair turns.

The coach who wins earns a major strategic advantage — a Super Steal, which protects one of their artists from being taken during the Battles.

In-Season All-Star Competition:

During the Knockouts, each coach brings back standout contestants from past seasons to compete directly against current artists for a shot at the finale.

It’s a second chance for fan favorites — and a new level of pressure for Season 29 hopefuls.

Live Voting by Superfans + Alumni:

For the first time ever, the semifinals and finale will include an in-studio voting block made up of superfans and former Voice artists.

These real-time votes will help decide who advances, bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before.

“The landmark season will be infused with fast-paced, competitive elements,” NBC says in its announcement, “delivering a fresh twist on the format that raises the stakes for coaches and artists alike.”

Why Kelly Clarkson’s Return Matters — Especially for Country Fans

Clarkson’s return isn’t just nostalgic — it’s a statement. A four-time The Voice champion coach, she brings powerhouse vocals, sharp instincts and deep roots in country music.

Between her Texas upbringing, crossover success, and red chair wins, Clarkson embodies everything fans love about the show.

Expect her signature mix of heart, humor and fierce loyalty — especially toward country-leaning artists.

And while she’s still hosting her Emmy-winning daytime show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, NBC has reportedly worked out a bi-coastal schedule, allowing her to film in New York while still coaching in Los Angeles.

Reba McEntire Is Already Geared Up for Season 28

Country fans won’t have to wait until spring for The Voice to serve up talent. McEntire returns this fall for Season 28, and she’s fired up.

“Back in my other Happy Place,” the "Fancy" singer teased in an Instagram post, nodding to her NBC sitcom Happy’s Place.

"I’ve got my game face on and I’m ready to WIN. Just wait ’til y’all hear the incredible voices of Season 28!" she added.

Who’s Coaching on 'The Voice' Season 28?

McEntire’s not the only familiar face. The full coaching panel is stacked with recent winners:

Michael Bublé returns after back-to-back wins with Sofronio Vasquez (Season 26) and Adam David (Season 27).

returns after back-to-back wins with Sofronio Vasquez (Season 26) and Adam David (Season 27). Niall Horan , who previously won Seasons 23 and 24, is also back.

, who previously won Seasons 23 and 24, is also back. Snoop Dogg returns with his signature swagger — and a loyal fanbase.

With the Queen of Country ready to dominate Season 28, and Clarkson returning for a fierce, format-breaking Season 29, The Voice is turning the country charm all the way up.