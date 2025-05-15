Kelly Clarkson’s Got a New NBC Show in the Works

Starting late this summer, Kelly Clarkson will be the face of another new NBC show.

The singer is helming an upcoming four-part special called Songs & Stories With Kelly Clarkson, which will feature conversations with some of the biggest stars from the world of pop.

According to Deadline, the episodes will run an hour long each and find Clarkson in conversation with Gloria Estefan, Teddy Swims, Lizzo and the Jonas Brothers.

The mini-series promises "heartfelt" conversations between Clarkson and the musical guests.

Clarkson, of course, has quite a bit of experience interviewing stars on an NBC platform — her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been broadcasting since 2019. In fact, Deadline reports that the original concept for her upcoming Songs & Stories special stems from a group of special episodes Clarkson taped as part of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But the singer's future with her talk show has been the topic of fan debate recently, as she missed a series of tapings of The Kelly Clarkson Show across March and April without explanation.

In April, Page Six cited "multiple sources" who said that Clarkson is hoping to depart from her show for good after her current contract ends in 2026. Those sources also claimed that NBC is eager to keep Clarkson — and her show — on air.

Report: Kelly Clarkson Hoping to Leave Her Talk Show Next Year

The singer herself hasn't addressed any of those rumors, but at a recent show in Atlantic City, N.J., she admitted that her filming schedule makes it difficult to plan a tour.

"We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit in," Clarkson told the crowd during the concert. She also said that filming The Kelly Clarkson Show is "like a whole other job" apart from her musical career, and that a major tour simply wouldn't be feasible right now.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Admits Her Talk Show's Schedule Holds Her Back

Clarkson just released a new single, called "Where Have You Been," and it's likely more new music is in the works, so it makes sense she would want to tour to promote her next project.

But in the meantime, she's still finding ways to get onstage and sing in front of her fans. Clarkson booked a brand-new Las Vegas residency that's set to kick off in July.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is currently in the middle of its sixth season, and it's been renewed for Season 7. Those episodes don't have a premiere date just yet, but are expected to begin in the fall of 2025. Clarkson has not revealed any details about the show's future after that.