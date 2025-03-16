Report: Kelly Clarkson Absent From Her Show Due to ‘Family Emergency’

Kelly Clarkson has been mysteriously absent from her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show for a few weeks now, with a variety of star guest hosts filling in for her in recent episodes.

The singer hasn't publicly addressed her absence, and there's been no official word on what prompted it.

But an unnamed source recently told Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson unexpectedly had to leave her show due to a "sudden family emergency." The outlet also reports that the fill-in hosts -- who were originally booked to appear as guests on her show -- didn't know ahead of time that Clarkson wouldn't be there "due to privacy reasons." When they arrived on set, they were offered the option to guest host.

Read More: Where is Kelly Clarkson? Mysteriously Absent From Her Talk Show

According to a timeline laid out by People, Clarkson was absent on March 3, and actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She was back on March 4, and didn't address the switch-up to the audience. She hosted on March 5, but on March 6, she was gone again -- this time with comedian Roy Wood, Jr. filling in.

The singer continued to miss tapings, with a rotating cast of stars hosting the show on March 7 and March 11, March 13 and March 14.

Model and actor Molly Sims was the guest host for the last two of those dates, but according to ET, for at least one of those dates, Clarkson was on set taping for a future The Kelly Clarkson Show episode. Clarkson is expected to make her return to the show next week.

She has yet to address her extended break from the show.

However, Clarkson did post to social media over the weekend, to promote her new duet with Rascal Flatts. Clarkson appears on a revamped duet version of the Flatts' "I'm Movin' On," which is out now and will be on the track list for their Life is a Highway: Refueled collaborations album.