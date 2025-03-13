Kelly Clarkson has had some unexplained absences from her The Kelly Clarkson Show talk show this week, and viewers are taking notice.

According to a timeline laid out by People, Clarkson was absent from her hosting role on March 3, with actor Simu Liu — who was scheduled to be a guest that day — stepping in as guest host.

Liu seemed like he hadn't expected to fill in for Clarkson.

"Kelly isn't able to make it today. We're sending her our very best," he told the audience. "I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived to promote my new movie Last Breath."

Clarkson was back for the next show on March 4, and she didn't offer any explanation behind her absence. She hosted again on March 5, but the next day, March 6, she was gone again — this time with comedian Roy Wood, Jr. filling in.

The singer continued to miss tapings, with guests hosts filling in on March 7, March 11 and March 12. She's also expecting to miss shows on March 13 and March 14.

There's no word yet on Clarkson's sudden absence from her show. She has been active as usual leading up to this month, including fulfilling her hosting duties and continuing to perform the "Kellyoke" segment of her show.

In February, she chose a country cover for a "Kellyoke" installment, covering Riley Green's steamy "Worst Way" live for the studio audience.

Clarkson's also got big plans for this summer: She recently announced a brand-new Las Vegas residency to kick off in July. The run is titled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, and will incorporate some of the elements of the recording studio into her stage performance.