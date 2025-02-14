Kelly Clarkson didn't waste anytime covering one of the hottest songs in country music when she opted for Riley Green's "Worst Way" for a new "Kellyoke" segment on her show.

The pop singer delivered the sultry track on Thursday (Feb. 13), the day after Green released a steamy music video to go with the song.

The Kelly Clarkson Show host set the mood for her performance by drenching the stage in soft red light. She opted for a long green dress, which could be a nod to the country singer's last name (Green, obviously).

"I want you in the worst way, my hands are needin' your hips / Want the first taste of whiskey right off of your lips / So close all the blinds, lock all the doors / Put away anything that'll break / Baby, I need you tonight / Let's see how much love we can make / I want you in the worst way / I want you in the worst way," she belts out in the chorus.

After the performance, Clarkson shared her love for Green and encouraged the audience to check him out.

Riley Green's "Worst Way" Music Video Is ... Phew!

Green caused quite a stir when he released the "Worst Way" music video. The visual for the song follows the country hitmaker and his flame in several gotta-have-you moments.

The couple can't keep their hands off of each other during dinner at home, and even while on a date night at a romantic restaurant.

Green's sultry new video has been viewed more than 1.3 million times since Wednesday (Feb. 12), and fans are flooding the comments with their reactions.

"So ready for 50 Shades of Green," one writes.

"The chokehold this man has," another jokes, adding, "Putting this out at Valentine's was diabolical."