Riley Green’s newest music video might leave you speechless, blushing or straight up sweating.

The singer's sultry "Worst Way" video just dropped, and we have major thoughts!

When I think of Riley Green being sexy, I'd probably imagine him with his shirt off — maybe throw in a kissing scene or two. However, there are a few scenes in this music video where I thought I shouldn’t be in the room watching!

Let’s start with the fact that Green himself stars in the video, not an actor acting out the song’s lyrics. Now this ... this I'm not mad about!

It’s important for viewers to understand the premise behind “Worst Way.” The song captures the deep longing and emotional vulnerability of a romantic relationship. The lyrics convey a strong desire to be with someone, expressing that the singer wants them in the "worst way" — meaning intensely, desperately and without hesitation.

So Green said heck, let's play up the physical chemistry for this one. It's downright sensual!

If I counted correctly, there are four romantic dates nights in and out, which find Green and his onscreen lover ripping the other's clothes off.

The entire time I felt like I needed to close my eyes, but I also couldn't look away.

I was actually surprised by the comedic undertones throughout the video — here's what I men. First, as clothes come off and the making out ensues, Green gives a flash of a thumbs-up to a photo of an old man in a frame who's also giving a thumbs up.

Second, the couple goes at it — sorry to be crude — like rabbits at a public dinner, with Green’s shirt once again flying off. Obviously this wouldn’t happen in real life, making it comical.

The pan to the older woman in this scene is now a meme for how many feel about the video.

Third, Green’s dramatic and overcompensated kick of the lamp leans into the funny vision, cutting through some of the sexy steam. I think in a way it's showcasing how, yes, it’s a spicy video, but also ... don’t take it too seriously.

The "Worst Way" video is the most provocative thing Green has done outside of his Gildan underwear campaign, and fans are going nuts on social media.

“Just saw a clip from the 'Worst Way' music video and all i will say is Riley Green is the hottest man in country music if not on this planet. that’s all,” one fan writes on Twitter.

“Riley Green is really out here making sure he’s my hallpass with that worst way music video,” another writes.

After a teaser clip for the video was posted on Green's Instagram, his real-life friends made sure to keep him humble with humorous comments.

“I’m sure this won’t really drum up any social media engagement at all,” fellow country singer Travis Denning says sarcastically.

Riley Green heads out on his Damn Country Music Tour next month, starting in Houston.