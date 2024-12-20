Riley Green is all over country radio with his feature on Ella Langley's "You Look Like You Love Me," and his own song, "Damn Good Day to Leave."

But fans of his also know that Green is all over the internet and television in his underwear. He became an underwear ambassador for Gildan Underwear back in 2023, and he has posed quite a few times in them since.

Green was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him how his life has changed since becoming an underwear model.

The "There Was This Girl" singer replied with, "Well, every interview is the same now. We talk about underwear modeling."

For a guy that wants to be known for his singing and songwriting —and possibly his duck hunting prowess — he admits that just stripping it down to his underwear a few times on the internet has shifted his whole world around.

As far as him knowing in advance that they wanted him half-naked, Green says there was no notice.

"It was an interesting collaboration, they were really great to work with. Obviously I wasn't getting oiled up backstage or anything."

"They had a great creative side idea that was kind of funny, times are tough, we are taking endorsement deals where we can get 'em, y'know?"

In 2023, Green's collaboration post with Gildan was the most revealing one of the two, showing him shirtless and in his undies.

The most recent shoot that they collaborated on was in August of 2024, where Green showed his undershirt, socks and a little hint of his underwear as well.

Once you pose in your underwear for a major underwear brand, your music almost takes a backseat to it, as Green revealed to us that he now has to chat about it every time he does an interview.