Riley Green Reveals How Life Has Changed Since Becoming Underwear Model [Exclusive]

Riley Green Reveals How Life Has Changed Since Becoming Underwear Model [Exclusive]

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Riley Green is all over country radio with his feature on Ella Langley's "You Look Like You Love Me," and his own song, "Damn Good Day to Leave."

But fans of his also know that Green is all over the internet and television in his underwear. He became an underwear ambassador for Gildan Underwear back in 2023, and he has posed quite a few times in them since.

Green was a guest on Taste of Country Nights, where host Evan Paul asked him how his life has changed since becoming an underwear model.

The "There Was This Girl" singer replied with, "Well, every interview is the same now. We talk about underwear modeling."

For a guy that wants to be known for his singing and songwriting —and possibly his duck hunting prowess — he admits that just stripping it down to his underwear a few times on the internet has shifted his whole world around.

As far as him knowing in advance that they wanted him half-naked, Green says there was no notice.

"It was an interesting collaboration, they were really great to work with. Obviously I wasn't getting oiled up backstage or anything."

"They had a great creative side idea that was kind of funny, times are tough, we are taking endorsement deals where we can get 'em, y'know?"

In 2023, Green's collaboration post with Gildan was the most revealing one of the two, showing him shirtless and in his undies.

The most recent shoot that they collaborated on was in August of 2024, where Green showed his undershirt, socks and a little hint of his underwear as well.

Once you pose in your underwear for a major underwear brand, your music almost takes a backseat to it, as Green revealed to us that he now has to chat about it every time he does an interview.

Country Stars Who Have Had Babies in 2024

The country music family certainly grew in 2024! Several country singers have either welcomed new babies this year, or they have announced a new bundle of joy is on the way.

A few of our country families have grown substantially this year - we're looking at you, Jessie James Decker - while others are becoming parents for the first time.

Keep scrolling to see which country singers have welcomed babies this year.

Gallery Credit: Jess

The Top 40 Country Songs of 2024, Ranked

New country artists and traditionalists rule this Top Country Songs of 2024 list.

Zach Top and Ella Langley are newcomers that purists may enjoy, while fans of more progressive country music will appreciate Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Shaboozey.

Airplay charts, sales data and streaming numbers helped make this list of country music's Top 40 songs of 2024, but staff and Taste of Country reader opinion were also influential.

Songs included on our previous Top Country Songs lists were not eligible.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: Riley Green
Categories: Country Music News, Exclusives, Taste of Country Nights, Taste of Country Nights On Demand

More From Taste of Country