9 Country Music Videos That Are Nearly X-Rated

Country music has always been a family-friendly format, but these nine music videos focus on the act of, uh, making a family more than some fans are comfortable with.

Sexy country clips from Blake Shelton, Faith Hll and Jason Aldean all find singer and/or actors in some state of undress. A full-on love-making scene is pretty rare in a country music video.

Well, it was rare, until recently.

Riley Green's new music video finds him in the throes of passion three times! Or was it four times? Be right back, gonna go watch again.

The nine country videos listed below are ranked by how provocative they are. A 2022 clip from LeAnn Rimes is first. It's one of two videos on this list that show a singer's buttocks.

At the end of this list, you'll find two music videos that were banned by CMT. Actually, the last country video is banned on every platform that doesn't require some sort of age verification! It's not really sexy or spicy or sultry — raunchy is probably the right word.

No. 9: LeAnn Rimes, "Spaceship"

Honestly, this video isn't even all that sexy. A windswept LeAnn Rimes walks around a Western prairie singing a big piano ballad. She's wearing a blanket for most of the video, but at the very end it falls, and she walks away from the camera wearing no clothes at all.

Rimes was 40 years old when this video was released. How many 40-year-old women (or men) feel good about the world seeing their butt?

No. 8: Jason Aldean, "Burnin' It Down"

In the mid-2010s, Jason Aldean was on a sultry R&B kick, with songs like "Burnin' It Down" proving to be a pleasant deviation from the brand of country-rock we counted on him for. He isn't involved in the love-making during this music video.

Instead, a pair of actors enjoy a date night ... and each other's bodies. Everything about the song and video is slow and sexy, but it's still PG-13 rated fun.

No. 7: Rascal Flatts, "I Melt"

Joe Don Rooney's butt is the OG naked tush in a country music video. The blink-and-you-miss it clip from Rascal Flatts' video for "I Melt" comes at the 3:39 mark, but that's not the only reason the band makes this too-hot-for-TV list.

Rooney spends the last minute of the music video sort of sexing around the place. There's a woman in only underwear by his side, or on top of him, or ... well, we don't want to say more in case Human Resources is watching.

No. 6: Blake Shelton, "Sangria"

Clothes begin to get removed by the midway point of this 2015 music video from Blake Shelton. He stays fully dressed, but two actors on a date quickly find their way back to his place, or her place, or — heck, who knows? They may just be in the hallway of the restaurant when things start to heat up.

The extended love-making scenes are interrupted by shots of the woman in a bathtub full of sangria. Yeah, that didn't make sense a decade ago, either, but it's still kind of hot if you're into that sort of thing.

No. 5: Faith Hill, "Breathe"

Faith Hill's "Breathe" is the OG music video on this list of sexy country clips. It's just her rolling around in a satin sheet, but when you're Faith Hill in 1999, that's about all you need.

No. 4: Billy Currington, "Must Be Doin' Something Right"

Billy Currington did the hard work of laying around with a beautiful woman in the sand and surf for this unbelievably hot music video from 2005. Thirty seconds into "Must Be Doin' Something Right" and Currington is already pawing at his gal pal.

They kind of tease you throughout the music video, never really getting down to their underwear like some of the other actors involved on this list. Somehow, the teasing feels even more scandalous.

No. 3: Riley Green, "Worst Way"

Riley Green and his onscreen lover give in to temptation no fewer than four times during the music video for "Worst Way." Each one is a bit more memorable than the last.

It didn't seem like the passion they show for each other at the restaurant (with others watching) could be topped, but then she surprises him wearing only a few patches of red, and holy smokes!

By the end, lamps are busted, rooms are destroyed and his fans are hitting replay to see those naked body shots once again.

No. 2: Julianne Hough, "Is That So Wrong"

In 2010, Julianne Hough admitted CMT banned her music video for "Is That So Wrong" because she took off too much clothing, too quickly. Her provocative dance moves probably didn't help, either.

Hough's performance amounts to a strip-tease. In fact, you can only find bootlegged versions — like the one below — on the internet.

No. 1: Wheeler Walker Jr., "Puss in Boots"

We're not going to embed the music video for Wheeler Walker Jr.'s video from 2017. At the time, the country singer/comic/satirist premiered his videos on adult entertainment websites.

The lyrics to "Puss in Boots" are NSFW, also. Just know that by the end of the music video, his leading ladies are topless, and cameras aren't turning away.