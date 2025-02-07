The 25 Best Country Songs of the Last 25 Years

These are the best country songs of the last 25 years.

There was no strict rule mandating one song per artist, but — with one exception — it ended up that way. The top songs of the 2000s are a diverse set of country ballads, crossovers, heartbreakers and party songs.

These are the best country songs from 2000 to 2024.

Chart data, awards, cultural impact and critical acclaim informed this list ahead of staff opinion and fan feedback.

Radio singles dominate, but at least three of these country songs — including the No. 3 song — were never officially released to country radio.

The early 2000s found country and pop merging in ways never heard of before. That came to an abrupt end by the mid-00s, but within a few more years, a more pop-friendly sound was once again dominating.

Then, Chris Stapleton arrived, and everything changed — but then ... well, you get the point. The 2000s have moved like a tennis match, bouncing back and forth between traditional and pop seemingly with each new year.

We're not here to judge trends: Certain artists transcended these shifts. Certain songs have remained relevant no matter who held the public's attention, because at their core, they describe a human experience everyone can relate to.

If 1,000 songs were released each year since 2000, then this list represents just .1 percent of all country songs released. The older a song gets, the more its staying power matters, but our editorial team remained acutely aware of how recency bias can lead to something foolish.

Hopefully we avoided that.