10 Best All-Female Country Music Duets, Ranked

Reba McEntire is queen of the all-female country duet, but does she have the best one ever?

You'll find her on three of these famous girls-only songs. Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert and Kelly Clarkson are three more women with multiple all-girl collaborations.

It's really more of a contemporary trend. Even when the CMA and ACM Awards rewarded one-off couplings as Best Vocal Duo, there were never any woman/woman nominees.

The rules for this list were simple and a bit strict. "Event" songs didn't qualify. So if two women teamed up for a one-off performance at an awards show but never cut the song to tape, they're out.

Official duos also weren't included, because otherwise, this list of 10 songs would be 10 songs by the Judds.

Finally, promotional remakes were scratched. Sometimes an artist will add a bestie to get their song to No. 1. We'll allow a cover or a remake, but it needs to be for more authentic purposes.

Enjoy the best all-female country duets, ranked. We've included links to listen to each song below, as well.

10 Best Girls-Only Country Music Duets, Ranked

Anytime two of country music's biggest hitmakers come together for a song, it's worth noticing. Anytime two country women team up for a duet, it's worth celebrating. There just aren't as many as you'd think, once you eliminate official duos (the Judds, Maddie & Tae etc. ...) or event-based pairings (like CMA, ACM performances).

Here are 10 great, all-female country duets, ranked. You'll recognize most, but not all, and that's not because we found legendary duets from the '60s, '70s and '80s. It's more of a contemporary trend for women to get together

