The Voice is making several changes for Season 29. For starters, contestants will have just three coaches to choose from.

Additionally, the show will hold the entire Monday block, but fans will need to wait a bit longer than usual to tune in.

When Does Season 29 of the Voice Begin?

A trailer released by NBC reveals that Season 29 of the Voice will begin on Feb. 23 at 9PM ET. That's the first Monday night after the Olympic Winter Games, also on NBC. However, every episode of this season will be two hours long, from 9PM to 11PM ET.

There are several more mechanisms teased in the trailer (seen below). Fans will recognize some, while others will be new. Coaches will have a "Super Steal" and seven familiar faces from the past will return, in some capacity.

Cee Lo Green (coach for Seasons 1-3, plus Season 5) is back in a special role. So too are contestants such as Javier Colon, Girl Named Tom and Jake Hoot.

Big Changes for Season 29 of the Voice

The biggest change involves Green and the Knock Out Rounds. This will likely be easier to understand when we see it, but six previous contestants (two per judge) are going to be brought back to compete during an in-season All Star Competition. This will be a single episode — the six will square off one-on-one with Green deciding the winner.

Per NBC, the coach with the most sing-off wins is guaranteed two finalists later on.

Season 29 the Voice Coaches

The photo at the top gave it away, but the three coaches returning for Season 29 are John Legend, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson. All three have won previously, thus this season being labeled "Battle of Champions."

Season 30 of the Voice has not been detailed but rumors are producers want something big, perhaps even the return of Blake Shelton who has been gone since Season 23.