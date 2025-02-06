Kelly Clarkson Announces Brand-New Las Vegas Residency for 2025
Kelly Clarkson is headed back to Las Vegas in 2025.
Starting in July, the singer will begin an 18-date engagement at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. Her batch of shows is titled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions — The Las Vegas Residency.
As the name implies, Clarkson is hinting that her new show will bring some elements of studio recording to her performance, giving concertgoers an intimate look into what it's like when she records her songs and albums.
"I'm so excited to be back in Vegas!" the singer said in a social media post when she announced her new shows. "We're bringing the studio to the stage this time."
Clarkson has some recent history with Las Vegas residencies. She last held one in 2023 and 2024, which took place at a different venue: PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. That run of dates sold out.
Tickets for Clarkson's 2025 residency go on sale next Friday (Feb. 14), though a couple of different pre-sales will offer early access beforehand.
When she's not making trips to the West Coast for her Vegas engagements this year, Clarkson will continue to host her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which films in her home base of New York City.
Kelly Clarkson: Studio Session -- The Las Vegas Residency 2025 Dates:
July: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26
August: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16
November: 7, 8, 14, 15
See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Spectacular New California Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
10 Covers That Prove Kelly Clarkson Is a Country Queen
Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak
25 Pictures of Kelly Clarkson Young
Gallery Credit: Evan Paul