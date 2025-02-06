Kelly Clarkson Announces Brand-New Las Vegas Residency for 2025

Kelly Clarkson is headed back to Las Vegas in 2025.

Starting in July, the singer will begin an 18-date engagement at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. Her batch of shows is titled Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions — The Las Vegas Residency.

As the name implies, Clarkson is hinting that her new show will bring some elements of studio recording to her performance, giving concertgoers an intimate look into what it's like when she records her songs and albums.

"I'm so excited to be back in Vegas!" the singer said in a social media post when she announced her new shows. "We're bringing the studio to the stage this time."

Clarkson has some recent history with Las Vegas residencies. She last held one in 2023 and 2024, which took place at a different venue: PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. That run of dates sold out.

Tickets for Clarkson's 2025 residency go on sale next Friday (Feb. 14), though a couple of different pre-sales will offer early access beforehand.

When she's not making trips to the West Coast for her Vegas engagements this year, Clarkson will continue to host her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which films in her home base of New York City.

Kelly Clarkson: Studio Session -- The Las Vegas Residency 2025 Dates:

July: 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26

August: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

November: 7, 8, 14, 15

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Spectacular New California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has purchased a stunning new mansion in California, with the news breaking not long after the pop superstar and TV personality sold her palatial estate outside of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

10 Covers That Prove Kelly Clarkson Is a Country Queen Kelly Clarkson has never released a full country project, but she's still country royalty in our eyes! Here are 10 of Clarkson's best country performances, from her twangiest Kellyoke covers to a collaboration with two of the hottest modern-day country acts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak