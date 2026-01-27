Is The Kelly Clarkson Show really ending after this season? Let's take a look at everything we know so far about the situation.

There have been several reports as of late that Kelly Clarkson is done with her talk show and does not want to proceed with a Season 8. There are also rumors swirling that she wants to continue but NBC doesn't want to renew her deal.

When Does Kelly Clarkson's NBC Contract End?

Clarkson's contract with NBC ends in 2026, and as far back as spring 2025, rumors were swirling that she was planning to bring her talk show to an end at that time.

A recent report from Page Six cites multiple sources claiming that Clarkson's show is unlikely to return for another season, with varying degrees of certainty. One source called the exit "definite," while another said that the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show is still undecided and could go either way.

Then there's the source who told Entertainment Tonight that "Kelly is done. The series will end after this season."

But now, Just Jared is reporting that a rep from the show told Entertainment Weekly that there is absolutely no truth to any of that, saying there are no current plans for the series to end, putting all rumors to bed with one word, "Rumor!"

The rep for the show also added that the program’s producer and distributor, NBC, "will advise directly if there is a show update."

So until you get it from the horse's mouth, it's just an unfounded rumor, and The Kelly Clarkson Show could indeed be back for a Season 8.

