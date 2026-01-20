Kelly Clarkson's massively popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, may be coming to an end after Season 7.

In a new report, Page Six cites multiple sources claiming that Clarkson's show is unlikely to return for another season, with varying degrees of certainty. One source called the exit "definite," while another said that the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show is still undecided, and could go either way.

Another source, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, had an even stronger statement.

"Kelly is done," that source claims. "The series will end after this season."

Will Kelly Clarkson's The Kelly Clarkson Show End in 2026?

Nothing's officially been announced yet.

Clarkson's contract with NBC ends in 2026, and as far back as spring 2025, rumors were swirling that she was planning to bring her talk show to an end at that time.

Read More: REPORT: Kelly Clarkson Planning to Leave Her Talk Show

ET reports that the show is expected to make an official announcement about the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show in the weeks ahead. "Any updates concerning the show will be made directly," representatives for the show said, according to the outlet.

Another source said that the staff on the show are facing "uncertainty" as rumors about a cancellation ramp up.

"It very well could be ending after this season, because her contract ends, but the staff doesn't know for sure yet," that source explained.

Page Six also spoke to another insider who felt that the rumor mill is rushing to conclusions. "People are jumping the gun. Nothing is definite yet, and it's still a long season," that person pointed out.

Why Would Kelly Clarkson Want to Leave The Kelly Clarkson Show?

The first round of rumors about the show's cancellation coincided with several absences Clarkson took from tapings in March and early April of 2025.

At the time, she didn't explain why, though there were rumors that Clarkson was dealing with a "family emergency" involving her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

Tragically, that piece of the puzzle has since slid into place: Blackstock died in August 2025 at age 48, and it was revealed that he had been privately battling cancer. Blackstock and Clarkson share two young children, and Clarkson was prioritizing being present for her kids over her career during Blackstock's illness and in the aftermath of his death.

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Shares an Update On Her Kids After Brandon Blackstock's Death

But Clarkson has also admitted to some frustration over how her show's schedule keeps her from performing as often as she'd like.

During a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. in May 2025, she said her show was "like a whole other job" and it wouldn't be realistic for her to mount a full tour while filming The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Still, The Kelly Clarkson Show is a beloved fan-favorite. Fans are particularly attached to her "Kelly-oke" segment, where the singer puts her own spin on songs from all genres — including many country hits.

Keep reading to revisit some of Clarkson's best country moments, both on "Kelly-oke" and in her career outside of the show.