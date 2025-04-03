Report: Kelly Clarkson Hoping to Leave Her Talk Show Next Year

Kelly Clarkson might be eyeing a move away from her popular talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, according to a new report from Page Six.

The publication cites "multiple sources" saying that Clarkson is hoping to leave the show after her contract ends in 2026. The sources also claim that NBC is hoping to keep her and The Kelly Clarkson Show on.

This report comes after Clarkson missed a total of 10 episodes in March and early April, without giving any official explanation for her absence.

How Many Episodes of Her Show Has Kelly Clarkson Missed?

Clarkson's first absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show was on March 3, when actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She returned for the following two episodes, leading many to believe it was just a one-off event.

The singer neglected to inform the audience as to why she wasn't present at that time, too.

Once again, Clarkson was missing form her chair on March 6, and it would be several days before she returned. The show featured a list of guest hosts instead.

Before returning on March 18, Clarkson missed nine episodes. Her absence on April 1 marks her 10th.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Miss So Many Episodes of Her Show?

That's the big question. Clarkson has yet to directly address what kept her away from work, though a mid-March report from Entertainment Tonight quoted a source who said she was away from the show due to a "family emergency."

Some fans also thought she might be hinting at the reason behind the break during the 1,000th-episode special of The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a monologue that found her reminiscing over the many segments and games in which the cast and audience have "competed together."

She then added, "I've lost alone, a lot," reassuring the audience, "it's okay."

It could've just been self-deprecating humor, but given the context — and Clarkson's history of being open about personal struggles — some viewers thought she might be alluding to something more going on in her personal life.

An unnamed source close to The Kelly Clarkson Show recently told ET Online that the singer was "back to herself" after her absences in March, and "all seems relatively back to normal."

They dismissed a rumor that came via another anonymous source who spoke to the Daily Mail, saying Clarkson was formerly "accessible" and chatty, but her tone had changed, causing a "weird vibe" onset and the crew to walk "on eggshells" around the star.