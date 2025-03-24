Did Kelly Clarkson Just Hint at Her Mysterious Absence on Her Show?

Kelly Clarkson still hasn't offered any official explanation from her weeks-long absence from her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

But on the special 1,000th-episode celebration of the show that aired over the weekend, Clarkson shared what might be a small update on the turmoil that led to her absence.

The singer was in the middle of a monologue reviewing the show's biggest moments, remembering how the cast and crew adapted to challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and the show's cross-country move from Los Angeles to New York City. She also acknowledged the show's many segments and games, saying that the crew and guests have "competed together."

Then she added, "I've lost, alone, a lot," reassuring the audience, "that's okay."

It could have been nothing more than self-deprecating humor. But Clarkson's also been pretty open about the tough times she's faced in her personal life over the time she's worked on the show, including her 2020 divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The singer has also said that her move to New York was at least in part inspired by her divorce, explaining that she and her kids needed a "fresh start."

When Was Kelly Clarkson Absent From Her Talk Show?

According to a timeline laid out by People, Clarkson was absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show on March 3, and actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She was back on March 4, and didn't address the switch-up to the audience. She hosted on March 5, but on March 6, she was gone again, this time with comedian Roy Wood, Jr. filling in.

The singer continued to miss tapings, with a rotating cast of stars hosting the show on March 7 and March 11, March 13 and March 14.

Earlier this month, an unnamed source told Entertainment Tonight that Clarkson was away from the show due to a "sudden family emergency." The outlet also reported that the fill-in hosts didn't know ahead of time that Clarkson wouldn't be there, "due to privacy reasons."

Clarkson returned to the Kelly Clarkson Show couch on March 18, but in her first episode back, she didn't acknowledge her extended absence.