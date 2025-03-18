Kelly Clarkson Returns to Her Talk Show, Gives No Explanation for Long Absence

Kelly Clarkson has finally returned to the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The host was absent from her Emmy-winning daytime talk show for the better part of March, missing nearly 10 episodes.

However, she returned to her couch on Tuesday (March 18) to chat with guests Adam Scott and Marc Rebillet.

Where Is Kelly Clarkson?

Despite missing several episodes, the pop singer offered up no explanation for her absence. Instead, she launched the show as she normally does, with her "Kellyoke" segment and then brought out her first guest.

Entertainment Tonight gave some insight on the reason for her absence on March 16, citing an unnamed source who said Clarkson had a "sudden family emergency" that kept her away from the show.

The nature of the event was so private, in fact, that even her guests were unaware she would not be there until the show's taping. Each guest host was notified upon arriving on set that they would not be appearing on the show to talk about their respective projects, but could instead host the show, if they wanted to.

How Many Episodes Did Kelly Clarkson Miss of Her Show?

Clarkson's first absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show was on March 3, when actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She returned for the following two episodes, leading many to believe it was just a one-off event.

The singer neglected to inform the audience as to why she wasn't present at that time, too.

Once again, Clarkson was missing form her chair on March 6 and it would be several days before she returned. The show featured a list of guest hosts instead.

Before returning on March 18, Clarkson missed nine episodes.

Is Kelly Clarkson Releasing Music in 2025?

The American Idol alum has yet to announce plans for any new music or a new album this year, but she did join Rascal Flatts on a new version of their song "I'm Moving On." The duet is a part of the band's Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets project, which is set to arrive on June 6.

Clarkson is also doing a Las Vegas residency this year: Her Studio Sessions show is being held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a handful of dates this summer and fall.

10 Covers That Prove Kelly Clarkson Is a Country Queen Kelly Clarkson has never released a full country project, but she's still country royalty in our eyes! Here are 10 of Clarkson's best country performances, from her twangiest Kellyoke covers to a collaboration with two of the hottest modern-day country acts. Gallery Credit: Carena Liptak