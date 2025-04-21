Report: Kelly Clarkson’s Long Show Absence Was Related to Her Ex-Husband

Kelly Clarkson still hasn't formally explained her lengthy absence from her talk show in March and early April, but according to a new report from NewsNation, an illness in the singer's family might be to blame.

An unnamed source tells the publication that Clarkson has been taking time away from the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show because her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, is sick.

"Her ex-husband is sick and she took the kids to see him," the source explains.

Clarkson and Bradstock, who announced their split in 2020, share two children: Ten-year-old River Rose and 9-year-old Remington Alexander. After their divorce, Clarkson — and her children — moved from California to New York City, with the singer explaining that it had been a healthy move both for her and her kids.

The couple had a lengthy and reportedly contentious divorce battle, but the source explains, "he is still the children's father."

Read More: Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Absent From Her Show Due to 'Family Emergency'

Previous reports from sources close to Clarkson and her show have alluded to a "family emergency" causing her to miss episodes, though this is the first one that has specifically mentioned Blackstock.

How Many Episodes of Her Show Has Kelly Clarkson Missed?

Clarkson's first absence from The Kelly Clarkson Show was on March 3, when actor Simu Liu filled in for her. She returned for the following two episodes, leading many to believe it was just a one-off event.

The singer neglected to inform the audience as to why she wasn't present at that time, too.

Once again, Clarkson was missing form her chair on March 6, and it would be several days before she returned. The show featured a list of guest hosts instead.

Before returning on March 18, Clarkson missed nine episodes. An absence on April 1 marked her 10th.

Why Did Kelly Clarkson Miss So Many Episodes of Her Show?

That's the big question. Clarkson has yet to directly address what kept her away from work, though a mid-March report from Entertainment Tonight quoted a source who said she was away from the show due to a "family emergency."

Some fans also thought she might be hinting at the reason behind the break during the 1,000th-episode special of The Kelly Clarkson Show, during a monologue that found her reminiscing over the many segments and games in which the cast and audience have "competed together."

She then added, "I've lost alone, a lot," reassuring the audience, "it's okay."

It could've just been self-deprecating humor, but given the context — and Clarkson's history of being open about personal struggles — some viewers thought she might be alluding to something more going on in her personal life.

An unnamed source close to The Kelly Clarkson Show recently told ET Online that the singer was "back to herself" after her absences in March, and "all seems relatively back to normal."

They dismissed a rumor that came via another anonymous source who spoke to the Daily Mail, saying Clarkson was formerly "accessible" and chatty, but her tone had changed, causing a "weird vibe" onset and the crew to walk "on eggshells" around the star.

A report from earlier in April claimed that Clarkson might be hoping to permanently leave her talk show, and that the network was eager to keep her on.