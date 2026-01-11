Kelly Clarkson says that she and her two children are coping with Brandon Blackstock's death by staying close and soaking in "snuggles."

The singer shared a rare update on her two children, 11-year-old daughter River and 9-year-old son Remington, during a video fan Q&A posted to The Kelly Clarkson Show's YouTube page this weekend.

In response to a question about what she does that brings her joy, Clarkson used just one word: "Snuggle."

Clarkson explained that in the wake of her kids' dad's death, she's often waived the rules about her kids sleeping in their own beds, and that closeness has brought many special moments.

How Are Kelly Clarkson's Kids Doing After Their Dad's Death?

Clarkson's kids often wind up in her bed these days, she says.

"There's been a lot for our family recently and so I have allowed my kids to sleep with me quite a bit. It's my two dogs, my two kids and me. It's a lot," she says with a laugh.

"It's been really special though because the conversations you have during that time are pretty cute," Clarkson continues. "So that's probably my favorite of day."

She went on to say that the kids' ages mean that they're in "that special fun stage where they can wipe their own behinds, but they're still small enough to love cuddling and love snuggles."

How Are Kelly Clarkson + Her Kids Spending Time These Days?

In her response to another fan question in the same video, Clarkson said she and her children rang in New Year's with a "lovely" celebration.

"I went hiking, my kids and I, on New Year's Day. Actually walked the beach together and hiked together, and that's so nice," the singer said.

Earlier this winter, Clarkson also shared a photo of herself and her kids ice skating at 30 Rock in New York City.

How Did Brandon Blackstock Die?

Brandon Blackstock died in August 2025 after a private battle with cancer. He was 48 years old.

Blackstock and Clarkson were married from 2013 to 2022.

They shared two children, and Blackstock also had two adult children from a previous marriage.

He died in Butte, Mont. surrounded by family. He was in hospice care at the time of his death.

Blackstock battled skin cancer (melanoma) for several years, though fans only found out he was ill a day prior, when Clarkson revealed she'd be scrapping some shows to be with her children during a difficult time.

Is Brandon Blackstock Reba McEntire's Son?

Brandon Blackstock was Reba McEntire's stepson, not her biological son. She says she loved him and claimed him like family during her marriage to Narvel Blackstock, Brandon's father.

McEntire has shared several remembrances of Blackstock since his death.

Blackstock was a talent manager who worked professionally with Clarkson, as well as Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Rascal Flatts.