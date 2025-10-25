A much-anticipated Yellowstone spinoff titled The Madison is coming to television, and fans are clamoring for details about the upcoming show from Taylor Sheridan.

Read on to find out everything there it to know about The Madison.

What Is The Madison?

The Madison is a spinoff from Taylor Sheridan's signature show, Yellowstone, which came to an end in 2024 after five seasons.

The show follows the McIntosh family as they travel from New York City to Montana after a tragedy.

"A New York family's life unravels after a tragedy, as they process grief while vacationing in rural Montana, exploring human connection amidst profound sorrow," IMDb describes the show.

The show is set in the Madison River Valley.

Who Stars in The Madison?

Michelle Pfeiffer will star in and also executive produce The Madison for Paramount Network, which the network revealed in August of 2024.

Kurt Russell, former Suits star Patrick J. Adams and former Lost star Matthew Fox are also confirmed to star in the show, along with Elle Chapman, Beau Garrett, Alaina Pollack and Amiah Miller.

How Is The Madison Related to Yellowstone?

Since plot details for The Madison have not been announced, it's not yet clear how The Madison's storyline will relate to Yellowstone and the Dutton family.

Who Wrote and Directed The Madison?

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also created The Madison, and he has a long history of being very actively hands-on with his projects.

Though Paramount has not yet revealed who wrote and directed each episode of The Madison, it's a safe bet that Sheridan himself wrote and directed the entire upcoming first season.

Is The Madison a Limited Series?

No. The Madison will be an ongoing show. IMDb reports the first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Paramount has already renewed the show for a second season, before it's even begun airing.

Where Can I Watch The Madison?

The Madison will be available to stream exclusively via Paramount+.

When Does The Madison Premiere?

Paramount has not yet announced a premiere date for The Madison.

Paramount executives originally mentioned 2025 as the target date, but later stated the show would arrive some time in 2026.

