The cast of The Madison was already stacked. Michelle Pfieffer, Kurt Russel and Matthew Fox are three famous actors attached to Taylor Sheridan's new drama. Now we can add a popular comedic actor who looks to have taken a serious role.

The Madison begins on March 14 on Paramount+.

It's described as "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Season 1 will feature six episodes.

Related: Here's Everything We Know About Yellowstone Spin-off, The Madison

A trailer (seen below) released by Paramount+ shows a very brief glimpse of Stacy Clyburn's therapist. Do you recognize him?

Emerson Miller/Paramount+ Emerson Miller/Paramount+ loading...

Will Arnett Joins the Madison

Arrested Development star Will Arnett has joined the Madison for a reoccurring role as Dr. Phil Yorn. Nothing about the 30-second clip (or anything previewed by P+) screams comedy, so one can feel safe believing this is a dramatic role for the funnyman.

We see him tell Stacy that, "You will heal if you let yourself" early on in this trailer. She's just told him (or someone) about a great tragedy she suffered.

"My center, my soul is gone," Stacy Clyburn says.

What Is the Madison About?

Imagery and descriptions of the Madison refer to a woman (Stacy Clyburn) who's taken sanctuary in Montana after a great personal loss. Russell plays her husband Preston Clyburn, while Fox plays Paul Clyburn, relationship unknown.

Outlets like TV Insider have suggested Russell's character is at the center of the tragedy. That's a complicated way of saying Preston Clyburn is the one who dies; nothing released by the show or network has confirmed that but there is something nostalgic about the photos shared ahead of the premiere date (scene below).

If true however, the 30-second trailer suddenly looks very different. In fact it gives This Is Us vibes, with Russell either seen in a flashback sequence or during his minimal present-day time on screen, much like Jack was on NBC's late 2010s hit.

The clip teases a show that appears to be much quieter than so many of Sheridan's past works. There is no violence or heavy action. In fact it's not even clear who the villain or antagonist of this show might be.

Grand Montana scenery is the uncredited star of this show and indeed this trailer makes one feel rather insignificant against the splendor. As he's done before, Sheridan looks to have included Native Americans in his cast.