Fans of Taylor Sheridan's television universe finally know when they can start streaming his long-awaited Michelle Pfeiffer drama. The Madison will premiere on Paramount+ in less than two months.

News of Season 1 and Season 2 of The Madison was revealed on Friday (Jan. 16). Additional cast details and a general overview of the plot were also shared alongside 13 preview pictures (see below).

When Does The Madison Begin?

Season 1 of The Madison will begin streaming on Paramount+ on March 14. That's a Saturday, which is rare for Sheridan's streaming series. If any of his shows had something other than a Sunday release, we can't recall.

The first season will also be his shortest season ever. Deadline shares that there will be just six episodes, but Season 2 (eight episodes) has already finished filming.

It's possible fans could get a Part 1 and Part 2, similar to 1923. This is bad news for those hoping this could be a new long-term television addiction, a la Yellowstone.

What Is The Madison About?

Pfieffer and Kurt Russell will play Stacy and Preston Clyburn, a married couple who've settled in Montana after moving from New York City.

Here are a few notes from a press release. The show is described as “a profound love story channeled through a deeply personal family drama about resilience and transformation.”

Additionally, it’s referred to as Sheridan’s most intimate work to date, unfolding across the Montana landscape and Manhattan.

"Introducing the Clyburns, the six-episode first season of The Madison is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

Who Stars in The Madison?

In addition to Pfeiffer and Russell, other cast include Beau Garrett, Elle Chapman, Patrick J. Adams and Matthew Fox.

Christina Alexandra Voros will direct Season 1.

The dynamic between the characters is still unknown, but it's easy to figure out the relationships in the pictures below, shared from filming.

